Cal Poly softball falls to Idaho State despite Lindsey Chalmers’ 9 strikeouts

Cal Poly right-hander Lindsey Chalmers struck out nine Idaho State hitters and allowed no walks in a complete-game, two hitter, but the Mustang softball team lost 1-0 at the Bulldog Classic in Fresno on Friday.
Chalmers struck out the first seven Idaho State batters she faced and allowed only one hit through the opening four innings. In the fifth, Bengals right fielder Haley Harrison reached on an error by second baseman Ashley Torino. After stealing second, Harrison moved to third on a groundout before scoring on a two-out single by shortstop Kelsey Breer.
Cal Poly didn’t muster a hit until the fourth inning, when center fielder Amanda Sandoval and third baseman Stephanie Heyward each singled. After a sacrifice bunt by Courtney Tyler to move the runners over, designated hitter Sierra Hyland was intentionally walked to load the bases. Hailey Martin put the ball in play, but Sandoval was thrown out at home. Catcher Makenna Young then flew out to end the inning.
Cal Poly will face No. 12 Minnesota on Saturday at 11:30 a.m., before taking on Idaho State (2:30 p.m.).
