Cal Poly men’s basketball secures first victory in Long Beach since 2010

There’s something about this Cal Poly men’s basketball team pulling off upsets.
The Mustangs rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit to defeat Long Beach State 78-71 in a Big West Conference matchup Thursday night at Walter Pyramid.
Senior Ridge Shipley and junior Victor Joseph scored 17 points apiece to help Cal Poly earn its fourth conference victory of the season, and all four have come against the top four teams in the Big West standings.
Junior forward Luke Meikle added a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds before fouling out in 32 minutes. Junior Aleks Abrams grabbed 10 rebounds off the bench for the visiting Mustangs, who won in Long Beach for the first time since 2010.
Cal Poly (9-18, 4-9 Big West) made 13 of its 32 attempts from behind the 3-point line and held a 43-40 edge in rebounding.
Temidayo Yussuf scored a game-high 24 points on 10-for-15 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds to lead the 49ers. Evan Payne added 13 points and eight rebounds, and Justin Bibbins contributed 10 points and six assists to lead Long Beach State (13-17, 8-6 Big West).
The Mustangs will be back in action when they play at UC Riverside at 5 p.m. Saturday, a game that will be televised on Fox Prime Ticket.
