Cal Poly notebook: Hannah Gilbert shines in 83-75 loss to first-place UC Davis

Senior forward Hannah Gilbert scored 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Cal Poly during an 83-75 loss to UC Davis in a Big West Conference women’s basketball game Wednesday night at The Pavilion in Davis.
Gilbert went 10-for-15 from the field and also blocked three shots in 35 minutes for the Mustangs. Junior guard Dynn Leaupepe added 23 points and four rebounds, and twin sister Lynn Leaupepe finished with 14 points, six rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Cal Poly dropped to 10-16 overall and 6-8 in the Big West following their second straight defeat. The Mustangs are currently sixth in the conference standings with two regular season games remaining before the Big West Tournament begins March 7 in Long Beach.
UC Davis junior forward Pele Gianotti scored 25 points on 6-for-7 shooting, including all four of her 3-point attempts and all nine free throws, to lead the first-place Aggies (20-6, 11-2 Big West). Dani Nafekh added 22 points, also on 6-for-7 shooting, and Morgan Bertsch contributed 18 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Cal Poly is scheduled to play its final home game of the season at 5 p.m. March 1 against Cal State Fullerton. The Mustangs close the regular season at UC Santa Barbara the following Saturday.
Big West honors Pang
Cal Poly senior Corey Pang was selected Wednesday as the Big West Men’s Tennis Athlete of the Week for the second time this season.
A Redwood City native, Pang helped the Mustangs secure a 7-0 victory against Loyola Marymount and a 5-2 win over Pacific. Playing at the No. 1 singles position, Pang defeated LMU’s Nick Borchenko, 6-2, 6-1. He then beat Pacific’s Miguel Diaz, 6-3, 6-2.
Pang is now 5-1 in singles play and has not lost a match at home. He and doubles partner Ben Donovan are 3-3 this season. As a team, Cal Poly is 5-2 in dual matches and earned the No. 33 ranking by the ITA, the highest ranking in program history.
The Mustangs will be back in action when they host No. 9 Michigan at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mustangs head to Pac-12 tournament
The Cal Poly wrestling team is scheduled to compete at the Pac-12 Conference Wrestling Championship meet Sunday at Maples Pavilion on the Stanford campus.
The first round will begin at 11 a.m. and the championship finals will follow around 6 p.m. and will be televised on Pac-12 Networks.
The Mustangs (6-10, 1-4 Pac-12) are led by 184-pound senior Mitch Woods, who brings a 12-5 overall record and a six-match winning streak into the Pac-12 tournament. Woods placed fifth at the event a year ago.
Colt Shorts, a 157-pound senior who is ranked No. 21 in his weight class, enters Sunday with a 19-11 record, including four falls and five major decisions. He also placed fifth at last year’s Pac-12 tournament.
Junior Colton Schilling is ranked fourth at 141 pounds, and senior Travis Berridge is fourth at 174. Redshirt freshman Thomas Lane is ranked fourth at 197, as is junior Spencer Empey in the 285 division.
Oregon State won its fifth consecutive Pac-12 team title last season with 118 points. The Mustangs finished sixth at 73.5.
The national championship meet will be held March 16-18 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Missouri.
