Cal Poly’s Sierra Hyland collects 14th Big West Conference weekly honor

Cal Poly softball standout Sierra Hyland was selected Monday as the Big West Conference Player of the Week after helping the Mustangs split their four games at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic this past weekend in Cathedral City.
The 5-foot-5 senior from Visalia received a Big West weekly award for the 14th time in her career, which is tied for the second most in conference history. Hyland has been named the Big West Pitcher of the Week 12 times, including during opening week this season, and twice has won the award given to position players.
Hyland hit safely in three of four games for Cal Poly (6-3) and went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI during Saturday’s 9-2 victory against Liberty. She closed the weekend going 2-for-2 with two RBI in a rout of Utah Valley.
In the circle, Hyland pitched six innings and struck out seven during a 3-1 loss against No. 6-ranked UCLA on Friday. She came back Saturday with a complete-game four-hitter against Liberty and matched her career high with 15 strikeouts.
The Mustangs go back on the road this week to play five games at the Fresno State-hosted Bulldog Classic. Cal Poly is scheduled to play No. 21 Fresno State at 7 p.m. Thursday.
