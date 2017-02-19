Cal Poly baseball drops two of three games in season-opening series at Cal

The Cal Poly baseball team closed its opening weekend with an 8-1 loss to Cal on Sunday afternoon at Evans Diamond in Berkeley.
The Mustangs won the first game of a doubleheader Saturday, 6-4, but fell in the nightcap, 4-3, and had trouble generating offense in the series finale against Golden Bears’ starting pitcher Matt Ladrech.
Junior left fielder Josh George went 2-for-4 with a double, and sophomore catcher Nick Meyer went 1-for-3 and scored Cal Poly’s lone run in the second inning. The Mustangs tallied eight total hits and had at least one runner reach safely in every inning expect the ninth.
Junior right-hander Jarred Zill took the loss after allowing five runs on six hits in 4 2/3 innings. Michael Clark, Cam Schneider, Connor Redmond and Austin Dondanville each pitched in relief for Cal Poly (1-2).
Cal’s Jeffrey Mitchell Jr. went 3-for-4 with four RBI and a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Ladrech earned the victory after scattering eight hits over 7 1/3 innings on the mound.
The Mustangs are scheduled to play their home opener at 1 p.m. Monday against Stanford at Baggett Stadium, weather permitting.
