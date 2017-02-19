Cal Poly men’s basketball falls 82-61 to Hawaii in Big West Conference matchup

Hawaii senior Noah Allen scored a game-high 30 points and the Rainbow Warriors rolled to an 82-61 win against Cal Poly in a Big West Conference men’s basketball game Saturday night at Mott Athletics Center.
The 6-foot-7 Allen, who played three seasons at UCLA before transferring to Hawaii, also grabbed nine rebounds and handed out five assists to lead the visitors. The Rainbow Warriors were dominant offensively, making 13 3-pointers and shooting 50.9 percent from the field.
Senior guard Ridge Shipley paced the Mustangs with 16 points and four rebounds. Junior Victor Joseph added 15 points and five rebounds, and sophomore Donovan Fields contributed 14 points in the setback.
Cal Poly, which has lost three of its last four, dropped to 8-18 overall and 3-9 in the Big West with four regular season games remaining.
The Mustangs are scheduled to play at Long Beach State at 7 p.m. Thursday and at UC Riverside at 5 p.m. Saturday.
