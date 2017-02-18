Cal Poly baseball opens 2017 season with 6-4 victory over Cal

Cal Poly jumped out to a 6-1 lead and held on for a season-opening 6-4 victory over Pac-12 Conference foe Cal at Evans Diamond on Saturday in Berkeley.
In the first game of a doubleheader scheduled to make up for Friday’s postponed game, Alex McKenna had three hits and two RBI while Josh George added a pair of one-run doubles for Cal Poly. Michael Sanderson and Kevin Morgan each added two hits.
Junior right-hander Erich Uelmen (1-0) allowed three runs (two earned) and 11 hits over 5 2/3 innings for the win, and Michael Clark threw one pitch for his first save.
