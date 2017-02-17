Cal Poly roundup: Softball falls to UCLA, Central Florida; baseball opener postponed

The Cal Poly softball team dropped two games Friday afternoon at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic. The Mustangs fell 3-1 to No. 6 UCLA and 2-1 to Central Florida in nine innings.
During Friday’s opener, Central Florida (3-3) was held to one hit through seven innings by junior Lindsey Chalmers, who struck out nine and allowed three hits. The Mustangs took the lead in the eighth after beginning the inning with a runner on second base per the international tie rule. With Amanda Sandoval on second, Chelsea Convissar bunted Sandoval to third. After a Stephanie Heyward walk, Courtney Tyler hit a sacrifice fly to score Sandoval.
Central Florida tied the score in the bottom half of the inning after Linnea Goodman singled home Courtney Rotton. The Mustangs were retired in order in the top of the ninth.
With two outs, Central Florida’s Jazmine Esparza hit an infield single to plate Cassady Brewer.
Against the Bruins (7-1), Cal Poly again took an early lead. Sierra Hyland doubled to lead off the second inning and was sacificed to third by Megan Nordin. Hyland scored after Hailey Martin singled.
In the bottom half of the second, the Bruins equalized after Paige Halstead hit a lead off triple and scored on a Madeline Jelenicki sacrifice fly.
In the third inning, UCLA’s Brianna Tautalafau hit a solo lead-off home run before Bubba Nickles singled to score Delaney Spaulding.
The Mustangs managed just one hit after the third inning.
Hyland (3-2) struck out seven Bruins and allowed no walks, but she allowed five hits.
Cal Poly (4-3) continues play at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic on Saturday against Utah Valley and San Diego.
Baseball’s season opener postponed due to rain
Cal Poly’s 2017 baseball season opener at Cal has been postponed due to wet weather and will be played as a doubleheader Saturday at Evans Diamond.
