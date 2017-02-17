Cal Poly roundup: Softball falls to UCLA, Central Florida; baseball opener postponed

0:55 Wind topples big-rigs on Highway 46 East near Cholame Pause

1:03 Winds batter South County; flooding, and downed trees, power lines block roadways

1:56 Flooding, storm damage in Morro Bay

1:09 Trees crush cars, solar panels at Morro Bay High; students to be evacuated from campus

3:40 Watch Darlene Love, who will perform at the Cohan Center, sing with Bruce Springsteen

0:50 Stranded vehicle pulled out of flooded Oceano intersection

1:56 Baby elephant seals eat, sleep and cuddle with their moms at the crowded Piedras Blancas rookery

0:56 Santa Margarita Lake spills over

1:08 Damaged Oroville Dam spillway undergoes more water releases