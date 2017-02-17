Balanced offense helps Cal Poly women’s basketball outlast Long Beach State

Junior guard Dynn Leaupepe scored 16 of her game-high 20 points in the second half to lead the Cal Poly women’s basketball team to a 69-67 win against Long Beach State in a Big West Conference matchup Thursday night at Mott Athletics Center.
Leaupepe went 8-for-12 from the field and also grabbed six rebounds in 26 minutes. Twin sister Lynn Leaupepe added 15 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks, and senior forward Hannah Gilbert contributed 12 points and seven rebounds for the Mustangs.
Sophomore point guard Dye Stahley chipped in a career-high 10 points on 7-for-8 shooting from the free-throw line. Junior Gabby Grupalo scored eight points off the bench and senior Amanda Lovely pulled down a game-high nine rebounds, part of a 42-28 rebounding advantage.
Cal Poly improved to 10-14 overall and 6-6 against Big West opponents. The Mustangs are sixth in the Big West standings with four regular season games remaining.
Anna Kim scored 16 points and Jewelyn Sawyer added 12 points and seven rebounds to lead the 49ers offensively. Long Beach State remains second in the conference standings at 17-9 overall and 8-3 in Big West play.
Cal Poly will be back in action when it hosts last-place UC Irvine at 4 p.m. Saturday.
