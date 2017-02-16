Donovan Fields lifts Cal Poly men’s basketball team to 85-71 win at CSUN

Sophomore point guard Donovan Fields scored a career-high 23 points in leading Cal Poly to an 85-71 victory against CSUN in a Big West Conference men’s basketball game Wednesday night at The Matadome in Northridge.
The Mustangs built a 23-point halftime lead on the strength of a 7-for-12 shooting effort from behind the 3-point line. Senior Kyle Toth and sophomore Jakub Niziol each made three 3-pointers during the first-half surge, and Cal Poly was able to hold on down the stretch to secure the victory.
The Mustangs improved to 8-17 overall and 3-8 in the Big West. All three of their conference victories have come against the top three teams in the Big West standings (UC Davis, UC Irvine and CSUN).
Fields made 10 of his 16 shot attempts from the field, to go with six rebounds and four assists in 34 minutes. Niziol added 15 points and eight rebounds, both career highs, and junior guard Victor Joseph contributed 15 points and five rebounds. Toth and fellow senior Ridge Shipley scored 11 points apiece to lead Cal Poly offensively.
Redshirt freshman center Hank Hollingsworth turned in one of his best performances of the season, scoring a career-high eight points and grabbing six rebounds in a career-high 29 minutes.
The 6-foot-10 Hollingsworth had a rebound put-back for a dunk in the second half that helped the Mustangs close the door on a resilient CSUN team.
“Hank really delivered,” head coach Joe Callero said during a postgame radio interview.
Kendall Smith and Aaron Parks each scored 18 points for the third-place Matadors (11-14, 7-5 Big West).
Cal Poly is scheduled to host defending conference champion Hawaii at 7 p.m. Saturday inside Mott Athletics Center.
