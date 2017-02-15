Donovan Fields nets career-high 23 points in Cal Poly’s win over Northridge

Sophomore guard Donovan Fields finished with a career-high 23 points as the Cal Poly men’s basketball team never trailed in dealing CSUN an 85-71 defeat at the Matadome on Wednesday evening.
Sophomore forward Kuba Niziol also set new career highs for points (15) and rebounds (eight) for Cal Poly (8-17, 3-8), which shot 54.5 (30 for 55) percent from the floor and led by as much as 30 points midway through the second half. Cal Poly, which outrebounded CSUN 39-33, also received 15 points from junior guard Victor Joseph and 11 apiece from senior guards Kyle Toth and Ridge Shipley.
The 23 points from Fields marked the second highest total by a Mustang this season.
With four assists Wednesday, senior guard Ridge Shipley surpassed former guard and current Cal State San Bernardino head coach Jeff Oliver for eighth place on the Cal Poly career chart. Shipley now has 263.
All three of Cal Poly’s Big West victories this season have come against the top three programs in the Big West standings — UC Davis, UC Irvine and CSUN.
Cal Poly returns to Mott Athletics Center to host Hawai’i at 7 p.m. Saturday.
