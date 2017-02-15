Cal Poly golf places 3rd at University of San Diego invitational

Cal Poly claimed third place in the 12-team ORO Compression Invitational hosted by the University of San Diego on Tuesday at The Farms Golf Club in Rancho Sante Fe.
Coach Scott Cartwright’s Mustangs finished behind the only two teams to post under-par totals for 54 holes. UC Santa Barbara finished first at 12-under par, while Wichita State was second with a minus-three total.
After posting a 295 and 290 on Monday, Cal Poly wrapped up tournament play with another 290 on Tuesday for an 11-over-par 875 aggregate.
Senior Justin De Los Santos led the way for the Mustangs, finishing seventh with a 2-under-par 214 total. The 2015 Big West Conference individual champion carded a 72 and 69 Monday and finished with a 73.
Nick Engelhardt and Jesse Yap shared 17th place with 5-over-par 221 totals. Engelhardt carded a 75, 72 and 74 while Yap posted rounds of 75, 76 and 70, the third-best round of the day.
Rounding out Cal Poly’s scoring were Cole Nygren, tied for 19th place with a 222 total after a final-round 74, and Jimmy Castles, who finished tied for 26th place at 224 following a 73.
Competing as an individual, Grady Smith finished tied for eighth place with two other golfers, all with one-under-par 215 totals. Smith followed an opening-round 67 with back-to-back 74s.
Yannick Emmert of Wichita State claimed medalist honors with a 203 total and a five-shot victory over Aaron Beverly of Sacramento State. Emmert had rounds of 63, 72 and 68. Tied for third place were Brett Bennett and Zach Smith, both of UC Santa Barbara, with 210 totals.
Cal Poly will next compete in the Long Beach State 49er on Feb. 27 and 28 at the Virginia Country Club in Long Beach.
