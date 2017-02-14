Cal Poly’s Sierra Hyland named USA Softball National Player of the Week

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism Pause

0:40 Oroville dam break would flood almost 200,000 California residents in 7 hours

2:52 What you need to know about the massive Oroville dam emergency in California

1:29 Hiking Boucher Trail at Piedras Blancas

2:06 Mayor, residents react to Wal-Mart's decision to not build a store in Atascadero

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:53 Arty McGoo demonstrates how to decorate a Valentine's Day cookie

1:44 SLO County rock climbers take on Cabrillo Peak