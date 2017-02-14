Cal Poly’s Sierra Hyland named USA Softball National Player of the Week

Cal Poly senior Sierra Hyland turned in remarkable performance during college softball’s opening weekend, and the nation took notice.
After throwing her fourth career no-hitter Friday and her second career perfect game Saturday, Hyland was selected as the USA Softball National Player of the Week on Tuesday afternoon. It was the second time Hyland has received the national honor.
The 5-foot-5 senior right-hander was also selected as the Big West Conference Pitcher of the Week on Monday, marking the 12th time she’s garnered that accolade. Hyland went 3-1 overall with 31 strikeouts against five walks in 23 innings at the Arizona State-hosted Kajikawa Classic.
She struck out nine hitters in the season-opening win over Purdue, and struck out nine more in the perfect game against Creighton. Hyland also tallied total three hits offensively and drove in five runs, including a three-run home run.
The Mustangs (4-1) will be back on the road this week when they play Central Florida on Friday during the first round of the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City.
Comments