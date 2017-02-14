Construction of new Cal Poly baseball clubhouse expected to begin this summer

The Cal Poly baseball program announced Tuesday construction of the Dignity Health Baseball Clubhouse is scheduled to begin immediately following the conclusion of the Mustangs’ 2017 baseball season.
The $7.6 million project includes a two-story, 10,000-square-foot clubhouse with a lounge and kitchen, meeting and study space, locker room, training room, offices and a therapeutic cold plunge pool, according to a school release.
The project at Baggett Stadium is expected to take 12 to 15 months to complete. New seating and backstop safety netting will be installed this summer and completed in the fall, which will raise the stadium’s capacity to 3,250.
Athletic director Don Oberhelman said the project will be “transformational for our baseball program and cement our place as not only one of the best baseball programs in the country, but one of the best college baseball venues in the country.”
Cal Poly hired DLR Group as the architect for the project. They have previously designed and completed baseball projects with Texas, Oregon and LSU. Exbon Development, Inc., will be the contractor.
More than 70 donors, including 30 who committed at least $100,000, have brought the project to life. The release said approximately $500,000 in funding still needs to be raised to complete the project.
“The overall project will greatly enhance the facility,” Cal Poly head coach Larry Lee said in the release. “The backstop netting and new seating will make the fan experience a quality one while the new clubhouse will greatly benefit our players as well as our donors who will be able to watch games from a second-floor multipurpose room.”
Cal Poly alumnus Robin Baggett, who played baseball for the Mustangs in the early 1970s, said he was proud to see many alumni, community member and parents of student-athletes make significant financial contributions to the renovation project.
“The vision of Baggett Stadium in 1999 was to provide Cal Poly with a premier facility in the NCAA,” Baggett said in the release. “After 15 years, it was time to enhance the facility through improving the clubhouse for our recruits, student-athletes and founder donors to the program, but also enhancing the facility for all fans.
“With this stadium enhancement project, our next stop will be Omaha.”
Those interested in donating can contact associated director of athletics for development Ashley Offerman at 805-440-9792 or email aofferma@calpoly.edu.
