Cal Poly senior Sierra Hyland named Big West Conference Pitcher of the Week

2:33 Cheers and jeers: Pro wrestling match at The Graduate is a slamming good time Pause

1:42 Water gushes at California's Lake Oroville dam

1:53 Arty McGoo demonstrates how to decorate a Valentine's Day cookie

2:16 Drone flies over Lake Oroville Auxiliary Spillway

6:35 Video shown at SLO Chamber of Commerce dinner draws allegations of sexism

2:15 Watch the preparation before using helicopters to drop bags of rock into hole at Oroville Dam

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:10 Shelter quickly fills with Oroville dam evacuees

0:10 Choppers move in as rock-filled bags await positioning on Oroville Dam spillway