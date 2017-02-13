Cal Poly senior Sierra Hyland named Big West Conference Pitcher of the Week

Cal Poly senior Sierra Hyland was selected as the Big West Conference Pitcher of the Week for the 12th time in her career Monday afternoon.
A 5-foot-5 right-hander from Visalia, Hyland pitched her fourth career no-hitter with nine strikeouts during the Mustangs’ season-opening victory against Purdue at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona.
The following day, Hyland threw the second perfect game of her decorated career, striking out nine in an 8-0 five-inning victory over Creighton. She also hit a three-run home run during that contest.
For the weekend, Hyland struck out 31 batters and walked five in five total appearances. With 721 career strikeouts, Hyland is No. 6 all-time in Big West history in that category. She also set the Cal Poly program record with her 92nd career start in the circle.
The Mustangs (4-1) will be back on the road this week to compete at the Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic in Cathedral City. Cal Poly is scheduled to play Central Florida and UCLA on Friday.
