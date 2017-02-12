Cal Poly women’s basketball team cruises to 69-45 win over Cal State Fullerton

Junior guard Lynn Leaupepe recorded her team-leading eighth double-double of the season, and the Cal Poly women’s basketball team cruised to a 69-45 victory against Cal State Fullerton in a Big West Conference matchup Saturday at Titan Gym.
Leaupepe scored 11 points on 4-for-5 shooting from the field and grabbed 10 rebounds in 17 minutes of action. Twin sister Dynn Leaupepe added 10 points and nine rebounds, and freshman Breezi Holt scored nine points in 13 minutes off the bench.
The Mustangs improved to 9-14 overall and 5-6 in the Big West following their second straight road victory. Cal Poly is currently sixth in the conference standings with five regular-season games remaining.
Jade Vega scored a game-high 14 points to lead the last-place Titans (4-20, 1-10 Big West), who shot 20 percent from the field (11-for-55) and made three of their 18 attempts from behind the 3-point line.
The Mustangs will be back at Mott Athletics Center this week when they host Long Beach State at 7 p.m. Thursday and UC Irvine at 4 p.m. Saturday.
