After pitching a no-hitter Friday, Cal Poly’s Sierra Hyland throws perfect game Saturday

The Cal Poly softball team couldn’t have asked for a better start to Sierra Hyland’s senior season.
After throwing her fourth career no-hitter during Friday’s season-opening victory against Purdue, the 5-foot-5 right-hander pitched a perfect game Saturday morning in an 8-0 win over Creighton at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe, Arizona.
Hyland, the 2014 Big West Conference Pitcher of the Year, struck out nine and also went 2-for-3 with three RBI to help the Mustangs secure their third straight victory.
It was the second perfect game of Hyland’s decorated collegiate career — she needed only 56 pitches in the five-inning, run-rule victory — and her school-record 91st career start in the circle. She also threw a perfect game as a freshman in 2014, a 1-0 win against CSUN that included 11 strikeouts.
Earlier this month, Hyland became the first Cal Poly player in seven years and one of 50 athletes nationally to earn a spot on the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award watch list. She has certainly lived up to that billing on opening weekend.
Later Saturday, the Mustangs played Western Michigan.
Cal Poly will conclude the three-day tournament with a matchup against No. 9-ranked Oregon at 8 a.m. Sunday.
