Cal Poly roundup: Softball wins two to open season, highlighted by Hyland no-hitter

Senior Sierra Hyland pitched her fourth career no-hitter in a 2-1 victory against Purdue at the Kajikawa Classic to help the Cal Poly softball team open the 2017 season Friday with a pair of victories. The Mustangs also defeated San Diego 8-6 in Friday’s second game.
Hyland struck out nine Boilermaker hitters and allowed three walks. She retired the side three consecutive times to begin the game, before allowing a leadoff walk to Maya Hughes in the fourth inning. Hyland retired the next batter, but Hughes went on to score after an error by Cal Poly’s Megan Nordin to make it 2-1.
The Mustangs scored a run in the first inning after Amanda Sandoval scored on a passed ball and scored another in the second after Crimson Kaiser doubled home Makenna Young.
Against San Diego, Sandoval hit a leadoff home run in the top of the first inning.
After San Diego tied the score in the bottom half of the inning, Mustangs designated hitter Stephanie Heyward hit a two-run home run in the third.
San Diego again answered, scoring three runs in the bottom half of the third.
Cal Poly scored four more runs in the top of the fourth to make it 7-4 after an RBI double by Ashley Tornio, a two-run double by Sandoval and an RBI single from Heyward.
Mustang freshman reliever Steffi Best allowed two runs in the bottom of the fifth, but Young hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh for an insurance run.
Hyland entered the game in the sixth, striking out three Toreros over the final two innings to tie the Cal Poly career save record of five set by Eva Nelson (2002-05).
Cal Poly (2-0) will continue play in the Kajikawa Classic on Saturday against Creighton and Western Michigan.
Wrestling falls to Oregon State
Oregon State defeated Cal Poly 25-10 in a Pac-12 Conference dual wrestling meet Friday inside Gill Coliseum. The Beavers won the first five matches before Cal Poly’s Luke Wilson (165 pounds) won a 12-2 major decision. Wilson is 10-12 for the season.
Xavier Johnson and Mitch Woods followed with victories for the Mustangs.
The Beavers went on to win the final two bouts to improve to 4-6 on the year and 3-1 in the Pac-12. Cal Poly fell to 6-9 and 1-3.
Johnson (174) won 5-3 over Bob Coleman, and Woods (184) improved to 12-5 on the season with a 4-1 decision over Seth McLeod. Johnson is 6-7 on the year.
Oregon State’s seven victories included four major decisions and three decisions.
Cal Poly faces Boise State on Sunday to finish the dual-meet portion of its 2016-17 schedule.
