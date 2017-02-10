Cal Poly women’s basketball team tops UC Irvine, ends three-game skid

Senior forward Hannah Gilbert scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in leading Cal Poly to a 78-60 victory against UC Irvine in a Big West Conference women’s basketball game Thursday night at Bren Events Center in Irvine.
Gilbert went 9-for-15 from the field and swiped two steals for the Mustangs (8-14, 4-6 Big West), who ended a three-game losing streak in convincing fashion. Junior guard Dynn Leaupepe scored a game-high 21 points, also on 9-for-15 shooting, to go with four rebounds, four assists and four blocks.
Twin sister Lynn Leaupepe made nine of her 13 attempts from the field and scored 20 points to go with five rebounds and three steals. Sophomore point guard Dye Stahley matched her career high with seven assists for Cal Poly, which shot 55.7 percent from the field.
Gilbert moved into the No. 10 spot on Cal Poly’s all-time scoring list Thursday, moving past former standout Kellie Hoffman and bringing her career total to 1,049 points. She also ranks No. 7 in program history with 624 career rebounds.
Andee Ritter scored a team-high 16 points to lead the Anteaters (3-20, 1-8 Big West), who have lost six straight games.
The Mustangs return to action at 5 p.m. Saturday, when they play Cal State Fullerton at Titan Gym. That game will be broadcast on ESPN3.
