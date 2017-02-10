Cal Poly men’s basketball falls 74-65 at Hawaii in Big West Conference matchup

Senior point guard Ridge Shipley scored a team-high 19 points to lead Cal Poly during a 74-65 loss to Hawaii in a Big West Conference men’s basketball game Thursday night at the Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu.
Shipley made three shots from the field and went 11-for-15 from the free-throw line in 34 minutes of play. Junior guard Victor Joseph added 13 points, sophomore Donovan Fields scored 11 and sophomore Jakub Niziol finished with 10 for the visiting Mustangs.
Cal Poly (7-17, 2-8 Big West) tied its season high with 16 turnovers and shot 39.1 percent from the field during the setback.
Noah Allen scored a game-high 21 points and pulled down nine rebounds to lead the defending conference champion Rainbow Warriors. Gibson Johnson added 15 points, Jack Purchase had 11 and Ido Flaisher contributed 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.
Hawaii (12-11, 6-4 Big West) made more than 50 percent of its shots from the field and held a 32-29 rebounding advantage. The Rainbow Warriors outscored the Mustangs 46-10 inside the paint.
Cal Poly, now eighth in the conference standings and one game ahead of last-place UC Santa Barbara, will be back on the road next Wednesday when the Mustangs take on CSUN in a game that will be broadcast on ESPN3.
