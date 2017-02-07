Seven Cal Poly football players receive Big Sky Conference all-academic honors

Seven members of the 2016 Cal Poly football team received Big Sky Conference all-academic honors, according to a school release Monday.
Five business administration majors made the list: senior offensive lineman Billy Shipman, sophomore offensive lineman Sam Ogee, junior offensive lineman Colin Goebel, redshirt freshman defensive back Carter Nichols and sophomore defensive back Tully McCalister.
Redshirt freshman offensive lineman David Chellsen, a San Luis Obispo High graduate studying industrial engineering, and junior wide receiver Grant Caraway, a materials engineering major, also received all-academic recognition.
To be eligible, students must have participated in at least half of the team’s competitions, achieved a 3.2 cumulative grade-point average at the end of the most recently completed term, and completed at least one academic term at their Big Sky school.
Cal Poly went 7-5 overall in 2016 and finished in a tie for fourth in the 13-team Big Sky. The Mustangs are 25-15 against conference opponents since joining the Big Sky five years ago.
