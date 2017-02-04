Lynn Leaupepe records seventh double-double in Cal Poly’s 72-69 loss to UC Riverside

Junior guard Lynn Leaupepe scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds, but the Cal Poly women’s basketball team fell 72-69 against visiting UC Riverside in a Big West Conference game Saturday at Mott Athletics Center.
Leaupepe went 7-for-18 from the field, handed out four assists and swiped two steals on the way to her team-leading seventh double-double this season. Senior forward Hannah Gilbert added 16 points and five rebounds in 34 minutes for the Mustangs, who fell to 7-14 overall and 3-6 against Big West opponents.
Cal Poly had an opportunity to tie the score in the closing seconds, but junior Emily Anderson’s 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark.
Lauren Holt led the defending conference champion Highlanders (12-10, 6-3 Big West) with 19 points and she played all 40 minutes. Réjane Vérin tallied 16 points, seven rebounds and eight assists, also playing 40 minutes.
Michelle Curry provided a 17-point spark off the bench for UC Riverside.
The Mustangs go back on the road this week to play UC Irvine at 7 p.m. Thursday and Cal State Fullerton at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Comments