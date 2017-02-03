Victor Joseph leads Cal Poly men’s basketball to 74-70 win over first-place UC Davis

Junior guard Victor Joseph scored 16 of his 22 points in the second half and Cal Poly held on to defeat UC Davis 74-70 in a Big West Conference men’s basketball game Thursday night at Mott Athletics Center.
Joseph’s third straight 20-point game lifted the Mustangs to their second win over the first-place team in the Big West in the last eight days. They upset UC Irvine on the road last Thursday, which ended a 10-game losing streak.
Sophomore guard Donovan Fields added 14 points and a game-high six assists off the bench. Senior guards Ridge Shipley and Kyle Toth finished with nine points apiece for Cal Poly, which improved to 7-15 overall and 2-6 against conference opponents.
Forward Chima Moneke led the Aggies (13-9, 5-2 Big West) with a game-high 25 points and 13 rebounds. Brynton Lemar chipped in 18 points and Lawrence White had 10 points and six rebounds in the setback.
The Mustangs will pursue their third win in the last four games when they host UC Riverside at 7 p.m. Saturday. The Highlanders are 6-13 overall and sit in a four-way tie for fourth in the Big West at 4-4.
Comments