Cal Poly women’s basketball falls 61-53 against UC Davis in Big West matchup

2:17 Cal Poly football's National Signing Day press conference Pause

1:59 Hundreds attend a candlelight vigil for victims of immigration limits

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

1:02 Remembering David Fear: 'A Grover Beach hero'

1:03 Why Hearst Ranch is unlike any other working ranch

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:53 Salud Carbajal talks about his priorities in Congress

4:20 Milo Yiannopoulos speaks at Cal Poly

0:44 See Santa Margarita Lake at 70 percent capacity after the storms