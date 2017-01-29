Cal Poly

Cal Poly football recruit Kyle Harmon backs out of verbal commitment with Mustangs

By Lucas Clark

The Cal Poly football team will have another roster spot to fill with National Signing Day quickly approaching Wednesday.

Highly recruited Bay Area linebacker Kyle Harmon, who was verbally committed to attend Cal Poly next fall, announced on his personal Twitter account Sunday he will not sign a National Letter of Intent with the Mustangs.

“I would like to thank the entire Cal Poly coaching staff for believing in me and recruiting me,” Harmon wrote. “At this time I am decommitting from Cal Poly.”

The 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker from Freedom High School reportedly received 16 scholarship offers, including more than half of the Mountain West Conference. He is ranked as the No. 21 prep linebacker on the West Coast, according to www.scout.com.

While the loss of Harmon is significant, the Mustangs have still built a solid 2017 recruiting class with prep standouts from around California.

Junior college linebacker Patrick Walker, who spent the previous two seasons at American River College, has received a scholarship offer from Cal Poly and could replace Harmon in this year’s class.

Cal Poly

