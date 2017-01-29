Hannah Gilbert reaches 1,000-point milestone in Cal Poly women’s loss in Hawaii

Cal Poly senior Hannah Gilbert became the 13th women’s basketball player in school history to surpass the career 1,000-point mark Saturday night at Hawai’i, but the Rainbow Wahine rallied for a 66-57 home win at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Gilbert reached the milestone with 26 seconds remaining in the first quarter, when she put back an offensive rebound, giving the Mustangs a 16-9 lead at the end of the period.
Finishing with 14 points, Gilbert now has 1,007 for her career — 11 points back of No. 12 Jody Hasselfield (who scored 1,018 from 1987-90).
The all-conference forward from Morro Bay also had seven rebounds Saturday evening, upping her career total to 597, eight away from matching Russia Madden (1986-90) for the No. 7 spot in school history.
Cal Poly took its largest lead of the first half at 20-11 on another layup by Gilbert with 8:14 left to intermission. The Wahine, though, answered with the next 13 points to take a 24-20 lead.
A jumper by junior Lynn Leaupepe, the reigning Big West Player of the Week, 43 seconds before the break tied the game heading to the half, 26-26.
Hawai’i led just 38-35 with two-and-a-half minutes to go in the third quarter, but the Wahine — the defending Big West Tournament champions — closed the period on a 10-2 run capped by a Leah Salanoa 3-pointer before the buzzer.
Beginning the fourth quarter up 48-37, Hawai’i led by as many as 12, at 57-45 with 4:20 left in regulation. Cal Poly responded with a 10-2 surge, cutting the deficit to 59-55 on a Gilbert basket with 43 seconds remaining.
Hawai’i (8-11, 4-3), however, managed to hold on by going 7-of-8 from the free-throw line down the stretch.
Dynn Leaupepe had a team-high 16 points along with seven rebounds for Cal Poly (7-12, 3-4).
The Mustangs will return to Mott Athletics Center to host UC Davis (15-6, 6-2) at 5 p.m. Thursday.
