Cal Poly men’s basketball falls on the road to Fullerton

Junior guard Victor Joseph chalked up his second 22-point performance in as many games, but the Cal Poly men’s basketball team lost Saturday evening by Cal State Fullerton inside Titan Gym, 81-71, in Fullerton.
Senior guard Ridge Shipley added 14 points while sophomore guard Donovan Fields scored 11 for Cal Poly (6-15, 1-6), which forced Cal State Fullerton (9-11, 3-4) into 19 turnovers, but allowed a 54.3 (25-for-46) percent field goal mark to the Titans.
Cal Poly shot 42.9 (12-for-28) percent itself during the second half en route to deadlocking the matchup at 57-57 with nine minutes to play. The Mustangs, however, were held without a field goal for the next eight minutes.
Joseph, who also scored 22 points during Cal Poly’s Thursday win at Big West leader UC Irvine, finished 9-for-10 from the free throw line Saturday.
The Big West’s assist-to-turnover leader at 2.3-to-1, Shipley finished with a game high five assists against just one turnover in 26 minutes.
Cal Poly returns to Mott Athletics Center to open a two-game home stand against UC Davis on Thursday, Feb. 2. Tip time is 7 p.m.
