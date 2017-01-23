Cal Poly’s Lynn Leaupepe earns Big West Conference Player of the Week award

Cal Poly women’s basketball standout Lynn Leaupepe was selected Monday as the Big West Conference Player of the Week following two strong performances against Hawaii and CSUN.
The 5-foot-9 junior guard from Camarillo averaged a double-double with 23.5 points, 10 rebounds and two steals for the Mustangs, who split their two games against the Rainbow Warriors (87-79 loss) and the Matadors (70-63 victory).
Leaupepe made 52.9 percent of her shots from the field, including a 60-percent mark from behind the 3-point line. She ranks fourth in the Big West in both scoring (15.9 points) and rebounding (7.8) per game.
It was the second time in the past three weeks a Cal Poly player received the conference’s weekly award. Leaupepe’s twin sister, Dynn, earned the same distinction on Jan. 9.
The Mustangs (7-11, 3-3 Big West) are scheduled to play one game this week, a 7 p.m. Saturday pairing with Hawaii in Honolulu. They return the first week of February to host UC Davis and UC Riverside.
