Cal Poly men’s basketball drops overtime thriller, 98-92, against Long Beach State

Senior point guard Ridge Shipley scored a game-high 27 points, but the Cal Poly men’s basketball team lost 98-92 in overtime against Long Beach State in a Big West Conference matchup Saturday night at Mott Athletics Center.
Shipley made 11 of his 15 shots from the field, including a 3-for-4 effort from behind the 3-point line, to lead five Mustangs in double figures. Donovan Fields and Kyle Toth scored 14 points each, Zach Gordon added 13 and Victor Joseph contributed 10 in the setback.
Cal Poly built a 46-38 lead going into halftime, but the 49ers poured in 51 points in the second half to force overtime.
Fields made a go-ahead layup with 3 seconds remaining in regulation to give the Mustangs an 89-87 lead. On the ensuing possession, Long Beach State’s Loren Jackson was fouled on a 3-point attempt, and the freshman made two of three free throws to force the extra period.
The 49ers (8-14, 3-3 Big West), the preseason favorite to win the conference, went on to outscore Cal Poly 9-3 in overtime to seal the victory. Roschon Prince led the 49ers with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Evan Payne scored 21 points, Justin Bibbins added 17 and Noah Blackwell contributed 12 points, six assists and four rebounds in a team-high 41 minutes.
The Mustangs dropped to 5-14 overall and 0-5 in the Big West following their 10th consecutive defeat. Cal Poly, the only team in the Big West without a conference victory, goes back on the road this week to play first-place UC Irvine at 7 p.m. Thursday and Cal State Fullerton at 6 p.m. Saturday. Both games will be televised by ESPN3.
