Cal Poly women’s basketball gets road win over CSUN behind Lynn Leupepe’s 26 points

Lynn Leaupepe had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Cal Poly women’s basketball team to a 70-63 road win Saturday over CSUN at The Matadome in Northridge.
The junior shot 9 of 16 from the floor, including a career-best 4-for-6 evening from 3-point range while producing her sixth double-double of the season. The Mustangs broke a three-game losing streak with the win.
Leaupepe, the Big West Conference’s fourth leading scorer and third leading rebounder, also claimed three steals in the victory.
Meanwhile her twin sister, Dynn Leaupepe, made all 10 of her free-throw attempts, finishing with 12 points while upping her season percentage from the line to .914, which ranks No. 11 nationally.
Her perfect performance at the line marked the second time in 16 days that she sank all of at least 10 foul shots, as her career-best 11-for-11 night against UC Santa Barbara on Jan. 5 was only one away of equaling Ariana Elegado’s school-record 12-for-12 game at Santa Clara from 2014.
Mustang sophomore forward Katie Nunnelley scored a career-high 11 points. Nunnelley set the tone for the Cal Poly bench’s 23-9 edge over the Matador subs.
Additionally, fellow sophomore Dye Stahley distributed a team-high five assists from her point guard spot for a second consecutive game, and senior forward Amanda Lovely secured seven rebounds.
The Mustangs (7-11 overall, 3-3 Big West) led 23-17 after the opening quarter and 33-26 at halftime.
CSUN (8-11, 1-4) got out to a 10-5 lead 3:26 in, before Cal Poly went on a 20-7 run extending through the first quarter to a 25-17 advantage 13 seconds into the second.
Cal Poly will next travel to Hawai’i to face the Rainbow Wahine on Jan. 28.
The Mustangs will then return to Mott Athletics Center to host UC Davis on Feb. 2 and UC Riverside on Feb. 4.
Cal Poly senior forward Hannah Gilbert will enter the upcoming week with 993 career points, seven back from becoming the 13th Mustang in school history to reach the 1,000-point milestone.
Comments