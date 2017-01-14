Cal Poly men’s basketball loses 2nd-half lead, falls to rival UC Santa Barbara

1:38 Take Your Child to Work Day is everyday for some at Trust Automation Pause

0:52 San Luis Obispo creek flowing fast through Cuesta Park

1:42 Emily Lucier hits buzzer-beater to lift Mission Prep to win over rival SLO High

2:33 Iconic Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher dies at age 60

1:36 2016's worst red-light runners

1:38 Video: Last of the Elephants

0:46 Nephew shares memories of David Fear, who died in Grover Beach dog attack

2:03 Go behind the scenes of a bamboo 'oasis' growing in Paso Robles

0:48 Mudslides close Highway 41 west of Atascadero