Cal Poly women’s basketball’s late rally falls short in loss to Long Beach State

A frenzied comeback attempt by the Cal Poly women’s basketball team fell short on the road Saturday evening in an 83-80 loss to Long Beach State at Walter Pyramid.
The Mustangs (6-10 overall, 2-2 Big West Conference) came into the fourth quarter trailing 62-48 but failed to bridge the gap despite three 3-pointers in the final minute — including two from Dynn Leaupepe — to cap a 30-point final frame. Conference co-leader Long Beach State (12-6 overall, 3-0 conference) was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line down the stretch to seal the victory.
The Mustangs have now lost two straight after opening conference play with consecutive wins over UC Santa Barbara and Cal State Northridge.
Three players — Leaupepe with a team-high 23 points, Hannah Gilbert with 22 and Lynn Leaupepe with 19 — accounted for nearly all of Cal Poly’s offense in the loss. Gilbert pulled down eight rebounds, and Dynn Leaupepe matched Gabby Grupalo’s team-high five assists.
Long Beach State’s Anna Kim notched a team-high 25 points on the strength of 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range. For the game, the 49ers shot 14 of 25 (56 percent) from distance.
It was the start that doomed Cal Poly as Long Beach State’s Madison Montgomery rattled off two straight 3-pointers on the 49ers’ first two possessions, and then Kim hit two more to spark a 14-2 game-opening run. The 49ers led 28-18 after the first quarter and 46-31 at the half.
Cal Poly will look to get back on track when they play host to Hawaii on Thursday at the Mott Athletic Center.
Comments