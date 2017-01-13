Former Cal Poly football star Dzubnar “will never forget” time with Chargers in San Diego

Former Cal Poly All-American linebacker Nick Dzubnar will be searching for a new place to live now that the San Diego Chargers have officially decided to relocate to Los Angeles ahead of the 2017-18 season.
It’s another twist in an already challenging year for Dzubnar, who had his second NFL season cut short by a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee back in October.
The injury came at a time when Dzubnar, who signed with the Chargers as an undrafted free agent and played in all 16 games as a rookie, was pushing for a starting role among San Diego’s injury-depleted linebackers.
Dzbunar posted on his personal Twitter account Thursday, saying he “will never forget my two years here in beautiful San Diego. Thank you for everything SD. #BoltUp.”
Chargers owner Dean Spanos made the widely unpopular decision to move the franchise to Los Angeles following a 55-year stint in San Diego. The Chargers will reportedly share a $2.6 billion facility with the Los Angeles Rams in Inglewood that broke ground in November.
The Chargers and Dzbunar, who signed a three-year contract in May of 2015, will call the 30,000-seat StubHub Center in Carson home for the next two NFL seasons.
The move to Los Angeles came after San Diego residents rejected a November ballot tax measure that would have helped pay for a new stadium in the city.
On Friday, several news outlets reported the Chargers agreed to a four-year contract with Anthony Lynn to be the team’s next head coach. Lynn previously worked as the interim head coach of the Buffalo Bills and would replace Mike McCoy, who was fired two weeks ago.
