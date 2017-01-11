Cal Poly baseball team ranked No. 22 in Perfect Game preseason poll

The Cal Poly baseball team was chosen as one of the top 25 programs in the country when Perfect Game released its preseason rankings Wednesday morning.
The Mustangs landed No. 22 on the list and are one of seven teams in the top 25 that did not make the postseason last spring. Also included in that group are No. 7 Oregon State, No. 12 North Carolina, No. 16 Stanford, No. 17 Texas, No. 20 Houston and No. 23 Maryland.
Cal Poly and No. 15 Cal State Fullerton are the only Big West Conference teams in the initial top 25.
TCU earned the No. 1 ranking, followed by No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Florida State, No. 4 Florida and No. 5 South Carolina.
The Mustangs, who open the season Feb. 17 at Cal, bring back their entire starting pitching rotation and 18 other returns from last year’s 32-win team.
Comments