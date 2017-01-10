Cal Poly’s Dynn Leaupepe named Big West Conference Player of the Week

Cal Poly women’s basketball standout Dynn Leaupepe was selected as the Big West Conference Player of the Week for the first time in her career Monday.
The 5-foot-9 junior guard helped lead the Mustangs to a pair of conference victories against UC Santa Barbara and CSUN with two impressive all-around performances.
Leaupepe averaged 24.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.5 steals for Cal Poly, which improved to 6-8 overall and 2-0 in the Big West. She shot a combined 51.5 percent from the field and went 15-for-15 at the free-throw line.
Leaupepe is converting on 91.7 percent of her free-throw attempts this season, the 13th-highest mark in the NCAA.
During the 78-67 come-from-behind win against the Gauchos on Thursday, Leaupepe scored 13 of her season-high 29 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory. Twin sister Lynn Leaupepe added 26 points and nine rebounds as the Mustangs ended a four-game losing streak.
Two nights later, Dynn Leaupepe reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time this year. She scored 20 points, grabbed nine rebounds and handed out seven assists in a 79-68 victory over CSUN.
Cal Poly goes back on the road this week to play defending conference champion UC Riverside at 5 p.m. Thursday and Long Beach State at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Uelmen earns All-America nod
Cal Poly junior pitcher Erich Uelmen was selected Monday as a preseason second-team All-American by Perfect Game.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound Uelmen excelled as the Mustangs’ Sunday starter during his sophomore season, posting a 5-3 record with a 3.68 ERA. The Las Vegas native struck out 70 batters in 93 innings, with 22 walks to his credit.
Over the summer, Uelmen was a member of the Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox in the prestigious Cape Cod Baseball League, where he went 2-1 with a 4.87 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 24 innings.
Cal Poly is scheduled to begin practice Jan. 27 ahead of its Feb. 17 season opener at Cal. The Mustangs, who went 32-25 last season and finished fourth in the Big West, play 10 of their first 11 games on the road to start the season.
Mustang football ranked No. 24
Two days after James Madison defeated Youngstown State in the FCS Championship game, the final STATS FCS top-25 polls were released and Cal Poly was included in both.
The Mustangs, who finished a 7-5 season back on Nov. 26, were ranked No. 24 in the media poll and tied for No. 21 in the coaches poll. Cal Poly qualified for the FCS playoffs for the first time since 2012 and lost to San Diego 35-21 in the first round.
James Madison, Youngstown State, North Dakota State, Eastern Washington and Sam Houston State finished the year ranked in the top five.
The Big Sky Conference had four teams land in the final top-25 media poll: No. 4 Eastern Washington, No. 12 North Dakota, No. 24 Cal Poly and No. 25 Weber State. Montana and Northern Arizona also received votes.
