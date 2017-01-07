Cal Poly women’s basketball defeats CSUN 79-68 in Big West Conference matchup

Junior guard Dynn Leaupepe scored 20 points to lead four Cal Poly players in double figures and the Mustangs defeated CSUN 79-68 in a Big West Conference women’s basketball game Saturday inside Mott Athletics Center.
Leaupepe reached the 20-point mark for the fourth time this season and grabbed nine rebounds to go with seven assists for Cal Poly, which improved to 6-8 overall and 2-0 in the Big West.
Senior forward Hannah Gilbert added 19 points and six rebounds, and junior guard Lynn Leaupepe recorded a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Junior guard Gabby Grupalo turned in another sharp performance, scoring 13 points to go with three rebounds and three assists.
The Matadors (8-8, 1-1 Big West) also had four players reach double-digit scoring, with Hayley Tanabe tallying a game-high 21 points on 5-for-8 shooting from behind the 3-point line.
Cal Poly shot 47.5 percent from the field, including a 46.7-percent effort from beyond the arc. The Mustangs also held a 41-36 rebounding advantage.
Cal Poly will be back on the road next week to play UC Riverside a 5 p.m. Thursday and Long Beach State at 4 p.m. Friday.
Aggies hold off Mustangs, 68-64
The Cal Poly men’s basketball team lost its Big West Conference opener 68-64 against a veteran UC Davis team Saturday night at The Pavilion.
Junior forward Luke Meikle scored a team-high 16 points and senior guard Kyle Toth added 13 to lead the Mustangs, who lost their sixth consecutive game and fell to 5-10 overall and 0-1 in conference play.
The Aggies improved their conference-leading record to 10-7 overall and 2-0 in the Big West. Junior forward Chima Moneke scored a game-high 18 points on 8-for-11 shooting to go with five rebounds.
Cal Poly is scheduled to play its first home game since Dec. 3 when Cal State Fullerton visits Mott Athletics Center at 7 p.m. Thursday.
