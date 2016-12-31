Sharp-shooting Princeton sinks Cal Poly men’s basketball, 81-52

The Cal Poly men’s basketball team fell victim Saturday afternoon to a sharp-shooting Princeton squad in an 81-52 defeat at Jadwin Gymnasium in Princeton, New Jersey.
Led by Steven Cook’s 24 points on 6-of-9 3-point shooting, the first-time Cal Poly opponent from the Ivy League build a 38-21 halftime lead en route to the easy victory.
Cal Poly guards Ridge Shipley, Kyle Toth and Donovan Fields all finished with a team-leading eight points.
Senior forward Zach Gordon and junior guard Victor Joseph each scored seven points for Cal Poly (5-9), which closed the 2016 calendar year with five straight losses.
Playing the program’s first game in the state of New Jersey in 36 years and facing an Ivy League opponent for just the second time in program history, Cal Poly was kept to a 36.4 (20-for-55) percent field goal mark while Princeton (7-6) shot 56.4 (31-for-55) percent from the floor and sank 13 three-pointers.
Cal Poly closes a six-game road trip and opens its 21st season of Big West Conference action with a Jan. 7 meeting at UC Davis.
