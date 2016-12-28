Former Cal Poly women’s basketball star Molly Schlemer joins Turkish team

Former Cal Poly basketball center Molly Schlemer has joined Istanbulgucu of the Turkish league TKBL. The organization announced her acquisition via transfer from Ceglédi EKK in Hungary on Saturday.
In 2015-16, Schlemer also played in the Turkish league, for Urla Belediyesi Genclik Sport Club. She was the TKBL’s third-leading scorer at 21.7 points per game while also averaging 13.1 rebounds on the way to all-league second-team honors.
Through eight games to start this season in Cegléd, she averaged 7.6 points on 62-percent shooting, along with 4.4 rebounds, in 9.6 minutes per game and added 4.1 points and 3.1 boards in 8.7 minutes over seven EuroCup matchups.
Her second season overseas also featured a EuroBasket TKBL Player of the Week award on March 17 following a career-high 40-point, 23-rebound performance vs. Nevsehir GHSIM.
As a rookie in 2014-15, she played for the Chemnitz ChemCats in Germany, where she was the league’s only first-year pro named to the All-Damen Bundesliga Team (as an honorable mention) after debuting with 14.8 points and 9.2 boards per game. Schlemer was also the EuroBasket Germany Player of the Week for Jan. 27, 2015.
She finished her Cal Poly career averaging 16.9 points and 10.1 rebounds in 2013-14, and is now the sixth-leading scorer (1,133) and fifth-leading rebounder (672) in school history.
