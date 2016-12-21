Sophomore Jaylen Shead leaves Cal Poly men’s basketball team, plans to transfer

Cal Poly sophomore point guard Jaylen Shead announced Tuesday on his Twitter account he plans to transfer from the school immediately, leaving the Mustangs after nine games this season.
Shead thanked “the Cal Poly community for supporting me and giving me a home away from home” in the Twitter post, and also expressed gratitude toward his former teammates and coaches.
“With that said, I would like to announce that I will be transferring from the University,” Shead wrote. “I will miss everyone who I have come to know here and I will never forget what Cal Poly has given me.”
The 6-foot-1, 170-point point guard from Pflugerville, Texas, started nine games for the Mustangs this season, averaging 8.0 points, 4.4 rebounds and he handed out a team-high 47 assists. Shead’s final game at Cal Poly was Dec. 10 against Fresno State. He had four points, six rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes.
Head coach Joe Callero declined an interview, instead releasing the following statement: “Jaylen has transferred from Cal Poly in good academic standing. We wish him luck finding a new institution to continue his education.”
If Shead transfers to another four-year school, he must complete one academic year in residence at the new school before being eligible to play, according the NCAA transfer rules. Transferring to a non-Division I school would allow Shead to be eligible at the beginning of the 2017-18 season.
The Mustangs will certainly feel the loss of Shead on the court. He was arguably one of the team’s most talented players as a true freshman last winter and was expected to handle more of the scoring load as a sophomore this season.
Cal Poly already lost junior forward Josh Martin to a season-ending foot injury, and junior guard Taylor Sutlive was sidelined for the first nine games of the year because of a preseason injury. Junior transfer Josh Mishler also has been out since the Nov. 26 matchup with Elon, leaving head coach Joe Callero with a short rotation.
Following Tuesday night’s loss at Washington, the Mustangs are 5-7 overall heading into a Dec. 28 game at Grand Canyon. They open Big West Conference play Jan. 7 at UC Davis.
