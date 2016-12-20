Cal Poly men’s basketball falls on the road to Washington

The Cal Poly men’s basketball team couldn’t make a 37-36 halftime lead stand and fell 77-61 to Washington on the road Tuesday night in Seattle.
Ridge Shipley led the way for Cal Poly (5-7) with 14 points and six assists. Donovan Fields and Kyle Toth each had 13 points in the loss, while Luke Meikle added 11.
David Crisp scored a game-high 21 points for Washington (6-5).
The Huskies of the Pac-12 Conference outscored Cal Poly 41-24 in the second half.
Cal Poly is back in action Dec. 28 at Grand Canyon.
