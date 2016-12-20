Cal Poly’s Joe Protheroe, Matt Fisher honored as STATS FCS All-Americans

Cal Poly junior fullback Joe Protheroe and senior left tackle Matt Fisher each received All-American honors from STATS FCS on Tuesday morning.
Protheroe garnered first-team All-American recognition, while Fisher was a third-team honoree after starting 23 straight games at left tackle over the past two years.
The 6-foot, 225-pound Protheroe, who was a third-team All-American as a sophomore, led the Big Sky Conference in rushing with 1,334 yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 games. He averaged more than 5 yards per carry and tallied 121.3 yards per contest for the Mustangs, who went 7-5 overall in 2016.
Protheroe was at his best during Cal Poly’s most impressive win of the year, a 38-31 victory at South Dakota State in September. He rushed for a career-high 217 yards and scored twice on 31 carries.
Protheroe climbed to No. 8 on the Mustangs’ all-time rushing list and will enter his senior season with 2,297 yards on the ground. Craig Young (1996-99) is Cal Poly’s all-time leading rusher with 4,205 yards.
Fisher, a 6-5, 280-pound Danville native, helped pave the way for the Mustangs to lead the FCS in rushing for the fourth consecutive season. The offensive line allowed only seven sacks for a team that ranked third nationally in third-down conversions, seventh in first downs and time of possession, ninth in red zone offense and 14th in scoring.
Other Big Sky standouts chosen as STATS FCS All-Americans included: Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp, North Dakota safety Cole Reyes, Eastern Washington quarterback Gage Gubrud, Montana State offensive lineman J.P. Flynn, Weber State punter Tate Lewis, North Dakota return specialist John Santiago, Weber State tight end Andrew Vollert, Northern Arizona defensive lineman Siupeli Anau and Eastern Washington defensive lineman Samson Ebukam.
Mustangs ink three prep golfers
The Cal Poly men’s golf team announced Tuesday the signing of three prep standouts to National Letters of Intent.
The signings were executed during the early signing period in November. Clovis North High School standouts Peter Faragia and Bryce Loosigian both signed with the Mustangs, as did Matthew Giombetti of the Los Angeles Center for Enriched Studies.
“I feel all three of these young men will be a great asset to our program in the coming years,” head coach Scott Cartwright said in a release. “All three are outstanding young men with the work ethic to get better themselves and make our team and school better.”
Faragia and Loosigian were a dominant duo at Clovis North, helping the Broncos with their first CIF-Central Section team championship in program history.
Giombetti, a three-time Western League Player of the Year, won the Hogan Cup on his home course, Riviera Country Club, with a final-round 68 in the stroke play club championship.
