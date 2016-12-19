Cal Poly offensive coordinator Juston Wood accepts position at Georgia Southern

The Cal Poly football team will be looking for a new offensive coordinator this offseason after Juston Wood accepted an assistant coaching position at Georgia Southern.
Multiple people inside the Cal Poly athletic department confirmed Monday that Wood, who was promoted to offensive coordinator in July, will be moving on to coach the Eagles in the FBS Sun Belt Conference.
The website Eagles Sports Insider first reported the move last week, saying Wood is set to take over as the new Georgia Southern wide receivers coach in 2017. The Eagles went 5-7 this fall under first-year head coach Tyson Summers, who hired Bryan Cook as his new offensive coordinator earlier this month. Cook held the same position at Cal Poly from 2009 to 2012.
Mustangs’ head coach Tim Walsh cited a significant financial raise, the opportunity to coach an FBS program, and the ability to expand the reach for recruits as motivating factors in Wood’s departure.
“The money thing, there’s not much I’m going to be able to do to stop people from leaving, let’s put it that way,” Walsh said in a phone interview Monday. “I totally get it. I think his best years are in front of him.”
Wood has deep roots on the West Coast, having attended high school in Portland, Oregon, and he was a standout quarterback under Walsh at Portland State. Following a three-year Arena Football League career, Wood was hired as Cal Poly’s wide receivers coach in 2009.
He began coaching quarterbacks in the spring of 2013, and added offensive coordinator duties to his workload less than two weeks before the start of fall camp this season.
The position opened when former offensive coordinator Saga Tuitele accepted the same job at New Mexico, and Wood filled that role seamlessly.
The Mustangs’ triple-option offense led the FCS in rushing for the fourth consecutive season.
Walsh said losing coordinators will always be a reality at Cal Poly, saying, “the numbers that we put up are attracting eye balls.”
“It’s hard for our program and I get it. I think it’s hard on our players and I definitely get that,” Walsh added. “But it also hits home with reality that in seven or eight or nine years from now, our players will be making decisions because of finances.”
Under Wood’s direction, fifth-year senior quarterback Dano Graves developed into a second-team all-Big Sky Conference performer this fall. The Mustangs finished the season 7-5 overall and lost to San Diego in the first round of the FCS playoffs in November.
When Tuitele left for New Mexico in July, Walsh also interviewed longtime assistant coaches Jim Craft and Aristotle Thompson for the offensive coordinator position before ultimately promoting Wood.
Cal Poly will feature a third offensive coordinator in as many seasons next year, as well as a new quarterbacks coach for returners Khaleel Jenkins, Michael Austin and Jake Jeffrey.
Walsh said he won’t rush the hiring process, with the coaching staff focused on keeping the current recruiting class together ahead of National Signing Day in February.
He said if push came to shove, Walsh would be willing to take on the offensive coordinator role, but it wouldn’t be his first preference.
“I’d like to give more responsibility to somebody, whether it’s on my staff or not,” Walsh said, “and give them the opportunity to grow and develop and, I hate to say it, probably leave.
“It’s who we are and it’s what we have to do.”
