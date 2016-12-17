Cal Poly men’s basketball falls to Pac-12 Conference foe Cal in Bay Area

Jabari Bird scored a career-high 25 points and Cal took charge with a 13-0 run to end the first half on the way to an 81-55 win over Cal Poly on Saturday night.
Bird shot 10 for 16 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point distance, and eclipsed his previous best of 24 points. Kyle Toth led the way for Cal Poly iwth 14 points, and Ridge Shipley added 12. The Mustangs (5-6) shot 32.3 percent from the field and were 7 of 25 from 3-point range.
Ivan Rabb added 18 points before fouling out for the Bears (9-2), who shot 53 percent from the field. Charlie Moore added 10 points and five assists.
The Bears were sluggish offensively for stretches early and trailed 19-13 with 8:30 in the first half before outscoring the Mustangs 21-3 the rest of the period. Rabb scored on a post-up move to give Cal the lead for good at 23-22, and by halftime the Bears were up 34-22. Kyle Toth scored 14 points to lead Cal Poly (5-6).
Cal Poly continues its six-game road swing with another Pac-12 matchup, this time against Washington.
