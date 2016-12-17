Cal Poly women’s basketball loses to UCF in back-and-forth game

Lynn Leaupepe recorded her third consecutive double-double while leading a trio of Mustangs scoring in double-digits at Mott Athletics Center on Saturday night, but San Francisco rallied in the fourth quarter, edging the Cal Poly women’s basketball team 73-67.
Leaupepe went 5 of 6 from the floor and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line, finishing with 15 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
Her twin sister, Dynn Leaupepe, was next with 13 points, and senior forward Hannah Gilbert added 12 points and eight boards.
The back-and-forth game featured 16 lead changes (in addition to six ties), including four during the opening period, which USF ended ahead 17-13. It was the second straight matchup between the two schools to be decided by fewer than 10 points, as the Dons avenged a 62-61 Mustang win in the Bay Area from 2015.
Cal Poly (4-6) will continue non-conference play at Montana State on Tuesday in Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.
