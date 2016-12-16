Former Cal Poly women’s soccer star Elise Krieghoff signs with Norwegian club

Former Cal Poly women’s soccer player Elise Krieghoff has signed with Norwegian club Vålerenga Fotball Damer. The team —which is part of the Toppserien league — announced Krighoff’s signing Wednesday.
Krieghoff recently completed her rookie season for the Boston Breakers of the National Women’s Soccer League. Boston exercised her 2017 contract option Oct. 19 before waiving her rights on Nov. 23.
Krieghoff set the Cal Poly record for goals (52) during her career from 2012-2015.
Vålerenga finished ninth in 2016 with 23 points (6-11-5), led by Anne Lise Olsen with seven goals. Finland National Team member Maija Saari, Jennie Nordin and Silje Blakstad each had four goals apiece.
Alyssa Giannetti, a former teammate of Krieghoff, plays in the same league for Arna-Bjørnar in Bergen. On Nov. 5, she was named the Toppserien Goalkeeper of the Year by the Norwegian Football Federation.
Toppserien play resumes in late March.
Comments