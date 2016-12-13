Cal Poly women’s soccer looking forward after season of highs and lows

2:06 How Pacific Coast Lumber of SLO gives dead trees new life in people's homes Pause

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

3:18 New state Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham talks about priorities: 'I know I’ve got my work cut out for me.'

1:30 How Cambria's colorful, often kooky, scarecrows are made

4:33 Sen. Barbara Boxer shares her honors and heartbreak after 33 years in Congress

0:49 Morro Bay police share details of homicide investigation

0:29 Police investigate body found near Morro Rock

1:18 How part of Adelaida Creek is being restored

2:24 What shots do your kids need for back to school?