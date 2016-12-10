Cal Poly guard Victor Joseph draws motivation from personal loss to embrace key role

Cal Poly men’s basketball coach Joe Callero knows it’s rare to find talented young players willing to embrace a reserve role, and that’s part of what makes him a fan of Victor Joseph.
Callero identified the 6-foot, 170-pound Joseph as a dynamic spark plug during the first closed-door scrimmage the junior college transfer attended.
“He was able to come in off the bench and just cook it up,” said Callero, who is now in his eighth season leading the Mustangs.
Joseph has carved out an important role as Cal Poly’s sixth man through the first month of the season. The crafty guard from Chaffey College provides an immediate boost offensively as the team’s second-leading scorer at 12.2 points per game.
Entering Saturday’s matchup at Fresno State, Joseph ranked 12th in the Big West Conference in scoring, and was the only player in the top 35 without a start to his credit. And though the Mustangs have been riddled with injuries over the past month, Callero has no intention of changing Joseph’s role.
Callero jokingly said he would rather start assistant coach Sam Kirby instead of Joseph, “because he just gives us such a tremendous spark off the bench.”
“If the sixth man role is what I have to do to win,” Joseph said, “I’m gonna come off the bench, I’m gonna come excited, I’m gonna bring some energy. I’m gonna perfect that role to a ‘T.’ ”
It’s a considerable sacrifice for someone of Joseph’s pedigree.
He was the Southern California Player of the Year as a sophomore last season and led the Foothill Conference in scoring with 21.3 points per game. Joseph was the main catalyst in leading Chaffey to its third California Community College Athletic Association Final Four appearance in the last four seasons.
The Panthers won 48 games over two years, while Joseph, a native of Rancho Cucamonga, refined his skills to prepare for the Division I transition.
“He’s been successful, really, at every level,” Chaffey head coach Jeff Klein said in a phone interview this week. “Victor is just a guy that people can count on. He puts in the hard work and he believes in himself, believes in his abilities.
“I don’t know what to say, he’s a guy you root for.”
Staying focused
When you look back at the last two years of Joseph’s life, it’s not hard to understand why he’s willing to embrace such a sacrifice.
During the middle of his sophomore season — Dec. 8, 2015 to be exact — Joseph’s best friend and high school teammate, Nick Culver, was found dead in his campus dorm room at La Sierra University. He was 19. The cause of death was believed to stem from a medical condition that caused Culver to have seizures.
For Joseph, who attended several schools in the Inland Empire growing up, meeting Culver during their first day at Rancho Cucamonga High School in 2010 laid the foundation for a close friendship. They also dominated on the court together, leading Rancho Cucamonga to a 25-win season their senior year.
“It shaped me a lot,” Joseph said, “because 2015 was a year where I took a lot of losses.”
In March of 2015, another close friend who Joseph described as his trainer and a big brother figure, Teron “TK” Reed, was shot and killed in his car outside a nightclub in San Bernardino. A story in The Press Enterprise said “gunfire erupted among gang members about 1:47 a.m.,” and two other people also were killed and a fourth was left in critical condition.
Joseph has a tattoo on his chest honoring Culver, and he often writes Culver and Reed’s initials on his game shoes.
“People steer their emotion in different angels,” Joseph said. “Some people go to the street life, but I wanted to focus on academics and basketball. That’s what I put it toward.”
The result was a Division I scholarship offer he’d long been chasing, at a school that will likely set him up for years of future success.
The right combination
Klein, now in his 15th season at Chaffey, said Joseph has always been a high-character person, someone who is very well liked by his teammates and coaches.
It stems from a largely stable upbringing and a strong support system within the Rancho Cucamonga community, an area that’s produced recent NBA players Jeff Ayers and Darren Collison.
Joseph also benefited from a close relationship with his uncle, Glenn McDonald, who was selected 17th overall in the 1974 NBA Draft and was a member of the 1976 NBA champion Boston Celtics.
McDonald would give Joseph “a few pointers” growing up but never put any extra pressure on his nephew.
The combination seemed to work out just right.
“(Joseph is) real talented when he goes to the hoop,” said Cal Poly senior guard Kyle Toth. “You think he can’t get a shot off, but somehow, some way he does.
“It’s just a real fun brand of basketball to watch.”
Getting to know Victor Joseph
Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga
Last year: CCCAA Southern California Player of the Year averaged 21.3 points per game at Chaffey College
This year: Cal Poly’s sixth man and second-leading scorer at 12.2 points per contest
Noteworthy: Joseph’s uncle, Glenn McDonald, was a member of the 1976 NBA champion Boston Celtics
