Cal Poly men’s basketball hands Texas A&M-CC its first loss of season

The Cal Poly men’s basketball team handed Texas A&M-Corpus Cristi its first loss of the season Saturday night on the strength of sophomore guard Victor Joseph’s 19 points off the bench at Mott Athletics Center.
Joseph led a quartet of double-digit scorers that included Kyle Toth with 17 points, Luke Meikle 13 and Donovan Fields 12 for Cal Poly, which improved its record to 5-4 on the season.
Game-high scoring honors went to TAMU-CC’s Rashawn Thomas with 24 points. Ehab Amin added 18 points and Cole Martinez 10 for the Islanders (5-1).
Cal Poly led wire to wire for the win in its last home game of 2016. The Mustangs do not return home for 40 days, hosting Cal State Fullerton for their second Big West Conference game on Jan. 12. In between, Cal Poly visits Fresno State, Cal, Washington, Grand Canyon and Princeton before opening Big West play at UC Davis on Jan. 7 to close out the six-game road trip.
Cal Poly raced to a 36-16 lead on a 3-pointer by Joseph with 404 to play in the first half, and the Mustangs settled for a 44-23 advantage at the break with a 21-9 spurt to close out the first half.
The Islanders twice closed the gap to six points — at 53-47 with 12:51 to play on a three-pointer by Amin and at 58-52 with 9:43 to go on a three-pointer by Martinez —before Cal Poly regained the momentum with a 16-2 run for a 20-point lead at 74-54 with 5:14 to play.
In winning a nonconference game at home for the 13th time in its last 14 games, Cal Poly produced season highs for three-pointers (14), field goal percentage (56 percent) and points (82). The Mustangs scored the most points since tallying 82 at USC on Dec. 17, 2015.
