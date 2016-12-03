Cal Poly women’s basketball rebounds from tough loss with 62-52 win over Pepperdine

Motivated by a frustrating loss to Saint Mary’s two nights earlier, the Cal Poly women’s basketball team got back on a winning track Saturday night against visiting Pepperdine.
Junior guard Dynn Leaupepe scored 15 of her game-high 22 points in the first half and the Mustangs held on down the stretch to defeat the Waves 62-52 in a nonconference matchup inside Mott Athletics Center.
Cal Poly improved to 4-4 overall and closed out a four-game home stand with its third double-digit victory in the last four outings. The Mustangs have a week off before traveling to Grand Canyon next Saturday, and they will host San Francisco in the final nonconference home game of the season Dec. 17.
“After the Saint Mary’s game, we kind of took to heart that we need to box out more,” said Leaupepe, who also had five rebounds, two steals and two assists in the victory. “We thought they kind of exposed us on their offensive boards. So we kind of made that a big deal of ours coming into this game.”
Cal Poly out-rebounded winless Pepperdine 49-38 and scored 24 points off the visitors’ 18 turnovers. Junior guard Lynn Leaupepe recorded her second double-double of the season with 12 points and a game-high 13 rebounds in 35 minutes.
Senior forward Hannah Gilbert — the Mustangs’ leading scorer (17.4 points) and rebounder (7.7) this season — added eight points and nine rebounds while drawing most of the Waves’ defensive attention.
Senior forward Amanda Lovely, who started 15 games for Pepperdine as a freshman before transferring to Cal Poly, contributed seven points, four rebounds and four assists.
“I think after each game we’re always learning,” Dynn Leaupepe said. “We’re just trying to improve on the things that we need to get better at.”
Coming off a season-high 24-point performance Thursday night against Saint Mary’s, Dynn Leaupepe settled into a good offensive rhythm early. She scored 12 straight points to give the Mustangs an 18-15 lead early in the second quarter.
Reserve forward Mary Kate Evans, a former standout at Atascadero High, scored eight straight points to help Cal Poly build a 35-25 advantage going into halftime.
It was a timely spark from Evans, who scored more points during that 3-minute stretch than the previous seven games combined.
“That was awesome,” Gilbert said of Evans’ first-half spark. “Her coming in and making those shots, it gets you. She works harder than just about anybody I know. So it’s really good to see it pay off.”
Sophomore Yasmine Robinson-Bacote had 14 points and nine rebounds to lead Pepperdine (0-7). Paige Fecske came off the bench to score 13 points and grab seven rebounds in the setback.
Before the game, Cal Poly held a short ceremony honoring former Mustangs star Kristina Santiago, whose No. 12 jersey was permanently retired. Santiago, a 2012 graduate and Santa Maria native, is Cal Poly’s all-time leader in both scoring and rebounding.
A two-time Big West Player of the Year and Associated Press All-American her senior year, Santiago helped Cal Poly win back-to-back conference titles in 2011 and 2012.
