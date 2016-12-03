Cal Poly women’s basketball rebounds from tough loss with 62-52 win over Pepperdine

1:36 Professor shows how Cal Poly president's holiday cards are made Pause

2:41 Fresno Chaffee Zoo's ridiculously adorable lion cub is now 5 weeks old

1:15 The Tribune's 2016 County Football Player of the Year Christian Erickson reflects on season, future

3:10 Energy 101: How do wind turbines work?

1:21 ResCare members design float for South County Holiday Parade

1:35 An inside look at mobile wine bottling, with The Bottle Meister of SLO

1:19 'Location is everything': Cal Poly Downtown to open in new spot

1:28 Redding mayor on skeptics of Sherri Papini's story: 'They're just trolls'

0:23 At the scene of a shooting on Oceano's Jetty Avenue