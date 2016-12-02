Cal Poly women’s basketball rally falls short in loss to St. Mary’s

The Cal Poly women’s basketball team pulled within five points in the fourth quarter, but Saint Mary’s held on late for a 79-71 road win Thursday night at Mott Athletics Center.
Four Mustangs scored in double figures.
Cal Poly junior guard Dynn Leaupepe recorded a game-high (and season-best) 24 points and distributed seven assists, along with claiming a career-high six steals.
Fellow junior wing Emily Anderson went 4 for 9 from 3-point range on the way to a career-high 12 points. Meanwhile senior forward Hannah Gilbert added 14 points and five rebounds, and junior guard Lynn Leaupepe also had 11 points and six boards.
The Mustangs jumped out to a quick start, as a Dynn Leaupepe jumper, a Lynn Leaupepe drive and then another basket by Dynn on a layup provided Cal Poly a 6-0 lead a minute and 47 seconds into the game.
The Gaels answered with a 9-0 run, though, over the next 1:44, on the way to a 22-12 advantage at the quarter break.
Saint Mary’s led 37-31 at the half, with a 12-0 disparity in free throw attempts at intermission.
Saint Mary’s took its largest lead of the game with 9:05 left on a three-point play from Devon Brookshire. The Mustangs battled back, however, going on a 15-3 over the ensuing eight-and-a-half minutes.
Cal Poly (3-4), which entered the week No. 1 in the Big West Conference and No. 43 nationally in free-throw percentage (at .759), made 12 of its 13 free-throw attempts on the evening.
The Mustangs will conclude their four-game homestand by hosting Pepperdine at 4 p.m. Saturday. Saturday’s game vs. the Waves is also Kristina Santiago Night, as Cal Poly will welcome back its all-time leading scorer and rebounder to retire her No. 12 jersey prior to tipoff.
